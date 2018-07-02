Student Demands Accessible Elevator in High School

The senior, Juliet Salih, and a district-appointed attendant, were trapped in the elevator last month between floors. A state elevator inspector, Vince Daus, tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the elevator is older than dirt and not close to being useful as a handicapped elevator. It operates with a crank handle and lacks push buttons, so it can't be summoned between floors. That can make using it difficult for the student, who has vision impairment and mild cerebral palsy. St. Louis Public School spokesman Johnny Little says the district planned to put $168,000 toward a new elevator next year. That would be after Salih graduates.