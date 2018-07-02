Student Housing Construction Begins Downtown

COLUMBIA - Construction on proposed student housing projects will begin Wednesday.

At Monday's Columbia City Council meeting, protesters gathered signatures to stop some of the student housing complexes council members are discussing.

KOMU 8 News spoke with protesters and City Manager Mike Matthes.

"I am puzzled how you could feel that way in a college town. So, I think it's a little bit short sided and fool hearted to pretend we won't have students in a college town," Matthes said.

He said people are unwilling to accept changes to the downtown area.

On Wednesday, Collegiate Housing Partners will begin work on housing structures on Conley Avenue and Fourth Street.

The work on Conley Avenue will shut down part of the street and sidewalk on Conley, a portion of East Fourth Street, and a small portion of Fifth Street.

The work will block the streets and sidewalks until Friday, July 31, 2014.