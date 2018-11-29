Student Housing Owners Up Security After Aspen Heights Robbery

COLUMBIA - An armed robbery at the Aspen Heights complex on Tuesday prompted another student housing conglomerate to increase security.

Log Hill Properties sent its tenants an email Wednesday afternoon informing them about increased security measures over their upcoming break. This follows the armed robbery Tuesday evening in which two 21-year-old college women were robbed at gun point at Aspen Heights.

Rob Hill, co-owner of Log Hill Properties, said he is concerned for his tenants' safety, "I just wanted to reassure our tenants that we're doing what we can to protect them and their possessions. It's kind of scary times when you read about murders and robberies and rapes and that's tragic stuff, that's tough."

Hill, his staff and security company Signal 88 will patrol Log Hill's 248 properties throughout students' winter break, from now until January 20.

Amber Wallace is one of Log Hill Properties' roughly 750 tenants. She lives with three other women at the company's Log Hill Run complex. She said she is thankful for such caring landlords.

"I really really appreciate him being here and giving his time to us. And all of the other residents that live here, it's really helpful to know you can go home, your house is safe, your stuff is safe, everybody is safe and I really appreciate it, and I'm sure my parents really appreciate it as well."

Hill said Wallace is not alone. He said Log Hill Properties received a very positive response from tenants, "They just like knowing that, 'Hey, they care about us, they're doing something for us kind of above and beyond what we would expect,' so it's been real nice."

Hill said his company also reminded residents to lock their doors and windows before leaving for break.