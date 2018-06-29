Student in Custody After Mexico High School Fire

MEXICO - Police arrested a 15 year-old student at Mexico High School Thursday for starting a fire inside the school.

Around 10 a.m., Mexico Public Safety Officers and Volunteers found a small trash can fire on the second floor bathroom.

The fire was put out by an on-duty school officer with a fire extinguisher.

Police said the 15 year-old taken into custody had made threatening statements earlier in the day. The juvenile was transferred to a juvenile detention center and is charged for Knowingly Burning.

Everyone was evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.