Student paintings celebrate anniversary of National Churchill Museum

FULTON - Tuesday marks the 73rd anniversary of Winston Churchill’s famous “Iron Curtain” speech. He made it as the Soviet Union was cutting off itself and the rest of eastern Europe shortly after World War II.

Mid-Missouri students were asked to create paintings to help celebrate the anniversary of the speech, as the National Churchill Museum at Westminster College marks its 50th year.

The theme of the installation is “Special Relationship”. The term was coined by Churchill during his landmark speech.

“It’s just nice to know that people can see what i’ve done,” said Gavin Baker, a sixth grade artist.

Baker moved from New York to mid-Missouri when he was 7 years old. He said he had a rough time making friends but now loves his new home.

His artwork features a heart with New York state painted in the middle to show that his birth state will always have a place in his heart.

Every student in Callaway County was asked to depict what “Special Relationship” means to them through a painting on a 6x6 canvas. Thousands of paintings were collected.

7th grader Katie Bernicky said, “I painted a flag because I raise money for Central Missouri Honor Flight and I do everything I can for my nation and for families in need.”

She was one of many who volunteered to put the exhibit together. They worked to take pictures, hang canvases, and more.

The director and chief coordinator, Timothy Riley, said people can come to the museum to “be informed and inspired by our youngest citizens who are taking Churchill’s message to their generation and teaching us a thing or two, which is quite remarkable.”

The artwork and meaning behind each individual painting can be found on the National Churchill Museum’s website.

The exhibit is free with museum admission and will remain on view through Sept. 22.