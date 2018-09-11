Student pleads guilty to making terroristic threats to MU campus

COLUMBIA – The man accused of making terroristic threats to the MU campus on social media last fall pleaded guilty Monday.

Investigators said Hunter Park, 20, posted an anonymous terroristic threat about the campus on the social media app Yik Yak.

The University of Missouri Police Department arrested Park in November for the incident.

Park is a sophomore at at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

Original reports said Park was not on or near the MU campus at the time of the threats.