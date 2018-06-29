Student Rep Picked for Lincoln Governing Board

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has chosen a student representative to the governing board of Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

Nixon on Tuesday appointed Traron Shivers to represent students before the public university's Board of Curators.

Shivers is a member of the National Honor Society and is involved with a student health program.

Shivers' term is to run through the end of 2013. His appointment requires confirmation by the state Senate when lawmakers return to the Capitol.