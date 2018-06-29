Student Reports Assault

At approximately 9 p.m. Friday, a female student reported that she was approached by an unknown male who made unwanted sexual advances.

The victim did not report any injuries and received no medical attention.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s, approximately 5'10", brown hair, wearing a brown Carhart style jacket. He may have smelled of alcohol.

To report someone matching this description, or any additional information, call University Police at (573) 882-7201 or Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-8477.