Student Suspected of Poisoning Counselor

Source: The Associated Press

A student at a south St. Louis County high school is suspected of doctoring a guidance counselor's drink. The student is a 15-year-old freshman Hancock High School in Lemay and faces assault charges. The guidance counselor works at Hancock Place Middle School, but had been meeting with the freshman. The guidance counselor felt sick after drinking from a diet soda. Police say a drug had been mixed with the drink. The student has been suspended and could be expelled. Names were not released.