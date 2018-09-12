Student Teachers Going to Hallsville

COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced a new partnership Thursday with the Hallsville school district. Columbia College students will now be able to student teach and complete field experience at elementary, middle and secondary schools in Hallsville. Columbia College officials say the new partnership will especially benefit students wanting to teach at the high school level, because that is the hardest level to find placement.



Columbia College already has an elementary and middle partnership with Columbia Public Schools and provides student teachers at all grade levels to Southern Boone schools.



Columbia College officials say there's been a recent increase in the number of students needing field experience. Officials say in the recent past only 7 classes required field experience, and currently there are 25 classes requiring field experience. There are 150-200 students per semester placed in local classrooms. By the time students are ready to student teach they have already accumulated 200 hours of field experience.

One Columbia College Education student enjoys the small classroom sizes in the Hallsville school district.

"This is more intimate, it's so much smaller. The numbers play a part in it because everybody knows each other," Kaleb Rippstein, a Columbia College education student, said.



Faculty at Hallsville schools can also benefit from the partnership by taking master level courses at Columbia College for free.

