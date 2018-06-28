Student tickets hit the e-market for Citrus Bowl

COLUMBIA - Student tickets went on sale Tuesday morning for the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on New Year's Day.

The Mizzou Ticket Office reserved section 117 for MU students and is opening these ticket sales starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The tickets are $85 and Chad Moller of Mizzou Athletics said they will go fast.

"We do expect to sell out of the lower level student tickets possibly at some point Tuesday," Moller said.

An email was sent out to students earlier in the week. It said those who wanted to buy tickets could log in through their student accounts, and warned that "each student will be limited to two tickets per account, which will be allocated at the time of purchase."

Many resale and ticket websites are also offering great deals.

Vivid Seats is offering seats in section 119, right next to the allocated student section, for as low as $49. StubHub! has seats in section 120 starting at $59.08.

The Mizzou Ticket Office is also offering non-students a similar deal. For the same $85, non-students can now buy plaza level seats, which are just one tier above the student section.

The MU Tigers are scheduled to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 1 p.m. January 1, 2015.