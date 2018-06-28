Students across nation hold "Blackout" in support of MU protesters
COLUMBIA - Students on campuses across the country staged a "Blackout" Thursday to show solidarity for protesters at the University of Missouri and elsewhere who are drawing attention to racial divides.
Social media flyers urged students to wear all black to show support "for the various universities taking a stand across the country."
Some university groups are holding specific events, others are gathering more informally.
The flyers encourage supporters to uses the hashtags #ConcernedStudent1950 and #Mizzou.
Many student groups are tweeting pictures also using #BlackOut, #StandWithMizzou and #BlackOnCampus.
Below are some of the tweets.
#XULA4Mizzou @CS_1950 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/m2A0VkERiL
— ChefShandyWap (@shandy21) November 12, 2015
#Mizzou #SJUStandsWithMizzou pic.twitter.com/MFolHACeWc
— Iyonah (@Abels_Masochist) November 12, 2015
.@InvisibleHawks holding it down on Wescoe! #KUconvo lives despite silencing! #BlackLivesMatter #KUstandswithMU pic.twitter.com/dvhDm0hkp7
— Shegufta (@therealshegufta) November 12, 2015
UI students gather in solidarity with "Blackout For Mizzou" event. See the photo: https://t.co/vB9iVZ7fxy
— IC Press-Citizen (@presscitizen) November 12, 2015
#SolidarityWithMizzou #ConcernedStudent1950 #BlackOut #TxSt pic.twitter.com/Dw0jXqHWnL
— Texas State NAACP (@TxStateNAACP) November 12, 2015
https://t.co/lQ9qsLRCqW This event is TODAY at noon in front of the Tivoli! #standwithmizzou
— CU Denver EOP (@CUDenverEOP) November 12, 2015
Injustice anywhere is a threat to injustice everywhere. Indiana University Stands with Mizzou. #concernedstudent1950 pic.twitter.com/xBEE8V3vx3
— Grant Prather (@gee_prather) November 12, 2015
Georgia Southern University #BlackOnCampus #BlacksAreSouthernToo #ConcernedStudent1950 @CS_1950 pic.twitter.com/P0WyUSP36S
— NAACP: GA Southern (@NAACPeagles) November 12, 2015
Shoutout to Iowa for standing in solidarity with us. Your support is very much appreciated. Y'all real ????? pic.twitter.com/Mxn4U6RgJq
— XanwiththatLena (@quadicorn_) November 11, 2015
Black Out ????????? #ConcernedStudent1950 #VUStandsWithMizzou #BlackCollegiateSolidarity #NuPesStandWithMizzou pic.twitter.com/6fHZPnW4G3
— ig: zack_vandy16 (@_iAmTheMan) November 12, 2015
Students here say they stand w/ the #ConcernedStudent1950 movement. Calling for improved race relations on campuses. pic.twitter.com/SNCGWo5kFX
— Amara Omeokwe (@TheAmaraReport) November 12, 2015
#Blackout #ConcernedStudent1950 #Mizzou These kids can finish the job. I thank God for their courage. #respect pic.twitter.com/qFwq7j6e2Y
— Danny Cardwell (@Thoughtwrestler) November 12, 2015
In solidarity with #Mizzou. @Columbia University. #ColumbiaUnite #ConcernedStudent1950 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/O23aDUXFmk
— Melissa M. Valle (@Miel_Machetes) November 12, 2015