Students and teachers rally on Columbine anniversary

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Missouri National Education Association held a rally on Friday commemorating the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, as well as to promote school safety.

The National Education Association is calling April 20 the National Day of Action against Gun Violence in Schools.

"That is something that has affected our country for many years and it's something that is really close to teachers as well," CMNEA President Kathy Steinhoff said.

Steinhoff also teaches math at Hickman.

The teachers rallied at the corner of Providence Road and Broadway and at Providence Road and Nifong Boulevard. The teachers' union was joined by students from Hickman High School.

Lexi Davis is a senior. She said having people drive by the rally and honk to show support means a lot.

"It's very uplifting and it makes us feel as if we're not alone," Davis said.

Students, teachers and supporters wore orange and white shirts with the hashtag "#NeverAgain."

Steinhoff said the goal is to primarily promote school safety. She said there are about forty other chapters of NEA and many are finding ways to act nationwide.

"They said think about how you can locally make an impact on this issue," Steinhoff said. "So we got together and we thought intersection rallies might be a good way to go."

The rally was a part of a two part day of activities. The second rally will be held Friday afternoon from 3:45 to 4:15 at the same two locations.