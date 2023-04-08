COLUMBIA- With the rise of social media and content creation becoming more of a viable career, Stephens College is getting ahead of the game by offering a new degree program.
This fall, Stephens will be offering a 4-year undergraduate program in content creation. This will specifically target anyone not only looking to create and publish their own work, but also know how to manage advertisement and social media under any business.
Scott Taylor, Program Chair of Business at Stephens College, said that this program was made because of a demand from real employers.
"We were talking to industry partners and there's a need out there for strong content creators," Taylor said.
Taylor said when creating the program, he realized that Stephens nor any other school offered a specific curriculum that focused on content creation. Many schools offered strategic communication, advertising, or digital marketing. However, Taylor and the school believed creating a program that exposes students to a little bit of it all is even more advantageous to the job market.
"Other schools are already looking at this. A lot of other schools are developing digital marketing, but that tends to emphasize one part of content creation process where our approach is more holistic approach," Taylor said.
Students will be required to take courses in communication design, business, creative writing and digital film. There will also be room for electives, so students can dive in and specialize in one particular element they really want to focus on.
Some of those specialties include content creation sites like YouTube, social media platforms like TikTok, and the business side of things like self and employer-business promotions.
Riley Pierson, a sophomore in fashion design, is excited for the new program. She thinks the new classes will give her an opportunity in learning the other side of her passion in owning her own fashion boutique.
"I want to own my own business and nowadays marketing is important," Pierson said. "If people don't know who you are then it doesn't matter how talented you are. Learning how to do social media and other forms of marketing will really benefit me in the future."
Students like Pierson are already getting a taste in marketing and management by being able to work for Susie's, the student ran merchandise shop, on campus.
Pierson is responsible for the social media presence of the shop as well as the interior design and layout. She believes that taking content creation classes next fall will not only benefit her work at Susie's, but also in the long run with her own business one day.
Taylor emphasized that hands-on opportunities like Susie's are part of the real-world application that he hopes will also be fulfilled by the new program.
"We're giving them those immersive learning opportunities so they can apply them and have that applicable experience when they graduate, looking for that first time job," Taylor said.
The new program will start in the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academicc year.