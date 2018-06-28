Students Bear Brunt of College Costs

In 2000, the state provided more than half of the revenue for the UM System's four campuses, with slightly more than one-third coming from tuition. In 2004, tuition surpassed state contributions as the system's main funding source. By this year, state funding paid for less than 40% of the UM system.

"You should know that the University of Missouri, out of its general operating funds provided by the state, provides about nine times as much money as the state does in direct financial aid to students," said system spokesman Scott Charton. "We think our record is pretty good there, but it needs to be better and we want it to be better."