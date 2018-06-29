Students can use online service to report bullies

BELTON (AP) - A new online reporting service is allowing some students to report bullying without fearing retaliation.

Students at Belton Middle School and in Park Hill and Platte County school districts can use the bully reporting service, called Spirgeo.

The Kansas City Star reported administrators in the Belton and Park Hill districts believe Sprigeo can help reduce bullying, in part because students are reporting bullying incidents earlier than in the past. They said students no longer have to worry about being seen reporting bullying to administrators.

In Belton, middle-school students have reported 12 bullying incidents since school began in mid-August. Assistant principal Deanna Feeback said almost all the reports came from students' homes, meaning they had time to consider the incidents and talk to their parents.