Students Collect Toys Around Columbia

All donated toys will be given to children who have to spend the holidays in the hospital.

Donations are still being collected at 15 different spots around Columbia.

The president of the group says she has a special reason why she began getting involved with the toy drive.

"I was the sick kid in the hospital during Christmas time, you know when I was younger, for multiple years and I know what it's like to be in the hospital season with your family and you know not be able to maybe participate in the traditions that you're used to," said Sara Luebbering with MU Reach.

The student organization running the drive helps children througout the year.