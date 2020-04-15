Students Compete in State Geography Bee

COLUMBIA - One hundred students grade four through eight from across Missouri competed in the finals of the state geographic bee Friday afternoon.

The students filed into classrooms and lecture halls on the University of Missouri campus and answered questions ranging from current events to meteorology.

The National Geographic Society organized the bee and Google sponsored it. The winner of the Missouri competition will win $100 and an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D. C. where he or she will compete for the title of National Geographic Bee champion.

A majority of the students came from the St. Louis and Kansas city areas, but nine were from mid-Missouri. Those students are Erik Griffen, from Ashland; John Langen, Alexander Watts, Owen Pasley, Sebin Joo, Joshua Robbins, Veer Sangha, Benjamin Scott from Columbia; and Zachary Gaines from Jefferson City.

Bee organizer Tim Hill said in the past, the bee has been anyone's game and students from rural areas have had as good a chance to win as city students.