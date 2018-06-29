Students Design Efficient Car

The students built the car out of light weight plastic tube framing and sheet metal. Now its time for this Southern Boone county Super Mileage Team to put its car to the test. The team is headed to Warrensburg to compete against high schools from around the state to see who's car can get the best mileage over a six mile stretch.

"I've been ready for this competition for four or five weeks, since we got the steering mechanism, when we got that all welded together and put together I was ready for the engine to get put on and get out there as fast as we could," said Joe pointer, team member.

The team's teacher says this project provides great experience.

"It gives the kids a chance to get out and use some actual math skills, science skills, English skills that they use in the classroom. They put them to practical use," said Mike Egloff, teacher.

The super mileage team hasn't had to do everything on its own. The community has stepped in and donated time, money, and equipment, like the trailer the team will use to haul the car all the way to Warrensburg. It remains to be seen how much gas the car uses.

Reported by Nathan Hurst