Students Enjoy No-Snow Snow Day

1 decade 2 years 10 months ago Saturday, January 13 2007 Jan 13, 2007 Saturday, January 13, 2007 11:08:10 AM CST January 13, 2007 in News

For younger students, there was no recess either, so playgrounds, such as at Rock Bridge Elementary School, were empty.

However, the first snow day of the school year did not feature the usual sledding and snowball fights.

"There's no snow, so I guess you could ice sled, but there's not much snow," said one student.

Staying warm indoors with friends sounded a lot better.

It's possible Columbia and other mid-Missouri school districts will have another day off on Friday.

Check KOMU.com for details on Mid-Missouri School Closings.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri, voting rights groups settle address-change lawsuit
Missouri, voting rights groups settle address-change lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents could soon find it easier to update their addresses for voter registration... More >>
27 minutes ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 4:31:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

More than 700 "orphaned containers" recovered after flooding
More than 700 "orphaned containers" recovered after flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking Missourians... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 3:30:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

State Department of Health releases rural health report
State Department of Health releases rural health report
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released its latest report on rural health on Friday, detailing... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 2:51:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Mayor of St. Louis suburb charged with felony voter fraud
Mayor of St. Louis suburb charged with felony voter fraud
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 81-year-old mayor of a St. Louis suburb was charged Thursday with submitting fraudulent absentee... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 2:19:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Four arrested in Jefferson City drug raid
Four arrested in Jefferson City drug raid
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County SWAT team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force conducted a drug search Tuesday, arresting... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 1:46:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Fulton man arrested after drug investigation
Fulton man arrested after drug investigation
FULTON - Deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon while conducting a drug search, according to Callaway County Sheriff's Office. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 1:36:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

JCFD: Ember from training exercise sparked Missouri State Penitentiary fire
JCFD: Ember from training exercise sparked Missouri State Penitentiary fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday's fire at the Missouri State Penitentiary started as a result of a training burn by the... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 1:03:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty to Planned Parenthood fire
Columbia man pleads guilty to Planned Parenthood fire
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man pleaded guilty Thursday to setting a fire at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 12:02:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Local memory care groups unite to help patients' loved ones
Local memory care groups unite to help patients' loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - The first annual Dementia Caregiver Retreat is helping the loved ones of dementia patients prepare for the... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 3:24:00 AM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Bird says pilot program with Columbia 'soon coming to an end'
Bird says pilot program with Columbia 'soon coming to an end'
COLUMBIA - A scooter rental pilot program in Columbia is soon to expire. Now, the scooter company is seeking a... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 12:34:00 AM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Pedestrian hit near Hitt Street and University Avenue in Columbia
Pedestrian hit near Hitt Street and University Avenue in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to MU Police spokeswoman Sara Diedrich. It... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:53:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Life Support: Fulton Medical Center could close by end of year
Life Support: Fulton Medical Center could close by end of year
FULTON - The only hospital in Callaway County could be in its final days of serving the community. Fulton Medical... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:19:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Columbia airport advisory board chooses selection committee member
Columbia airport advisory board chooses selection committee member
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport is one step closer to getting a new terminal. The city Airport Advisory Board... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 6:51:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Mizzou Esports takes home Rocket League title in first year
Mizzou Esports takes home Rocket League title in first year
COLUMBIA - In its first season of competition, the University of Missouri Esports team were crowned champions after winning the... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 6:08:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Fire breaks out at Missouri State Penitentiary
Fire breaks out at Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY - A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Missouri State Penitentiary. According to fire personnel, the... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 5:37:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Columbia adding more renewable energy with new solar field
Columbia adding more renewable energy with new solar field
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is moving forward with the creation of a new solar field after the city... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 4:14:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

BREAKING: CPD searches Cooper County for missing Columbia woman
BREAKING: CPD searches Cooper County for missing Columbia woman
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Police source confirmed officers were following up on leads Wednesday in Cooper County in relation to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Verdict announced in 2018 Waffle House shooting trial
UPDATE: Verdict announced in 2018 Waffle House shooting trial
COLUMBIA - After testimony and a three hour jury deliberation this afternoon, Matthew McMillan has been found guilty of murder... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 2:41:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
5pm 50°
6pm 48°
7pm 47°
8pm 45°