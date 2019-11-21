Students Enjoy No-Snow Snow Day
For younger students, there was no recess either, so playgrounds, such as at Rock Bridge Elementary School, were empty.
However, the first snow day of the school year did not feature the usual sledding and snowball fights.
"There's no snow, so I guess you could ice sled, but there's not much snow," said one student.
Staying warm indoors with friends sounded a lot better.
It's possible Columbia and other mid-Missouri school districts will have another day off on Friday.
Check KOMU.com for details on Mid-Missouri School Closings.
