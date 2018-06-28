Students Fill Boone County Fairgrounds for FFA Districts

BOONE COUNTY - Seventeen hundred high school students from about 55 different school districts came from all across Mid-Missouri Wednesday to compete in the Northeast FFA district competition. Some traveled two and a half hours to attend the competition. Students competed in 14 different contest categories: Horse, Meats, Poultry, Livestock, Nursery/Landscape, Soils, Ag Mechanics, Dairy Cattle, Entomology, Floriculture, Agronomy, Dairy Foods, Farm Management, and Forestry.

Most of the competitions where held at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

"Coming down here to districts trying to make it to state, that's what we work for all year," said Jordin Hendee, a high school student from Putnam County High School. "This is my last year so I am going to go out with a bang," he said, expressing his desire to make it to state.

"The Northeast district is very competitive. Teachers take a lot of pride in how their students end up competing," said Leon Busdieker, the Northeast District supervisor. "We have got a group of teachers that work really hard when it comes to our career development events. It's a priority for them. They want to be competitive."

"We teach a lot of technical information in the classroom," said Busdieker. "This gives our students a chance to put practical application to that technical information."

Winners from the Northeast District competition will go on to represent their schools at the state competition. It will take place in Columbia on the MU campus April 14th and 15th. About 6,000-7,000 students are expected to participate.

Here is a complete list of the Missouri Northeast District Winners.