Students Fix Up Bikes During National Bike Month

COLUMBIA - Douglass High School students worked Wednesday as part of a bike program through their environmental science class, fixing bikes they can then keep. PedNet's Bicycle Program Manager, Gina Overshiner, has been volunteering at the high school to teach students how to fix up the bikes.

The bikes were obtained through community donations, including a bicycle drive earlier this year. There are currently eleven students enrolled in the class who participate in the program, and more will have the opportunity next school year. Overshiner and her husband teach the students how to clean the bikes, adjust the handlebars, change the tires, etc.

Overshiner said this is just one of PedNet employees' many efforts to encourage people to help build an active and healthy community. She said "Bike to School Day" will be May 9th, and there will be more bicycle-related activities taking place throughout the rest of the month.

The League of American Bicyclists is the sponsor of National Bike Month. To find out more, visit its website.