Students for Obama Organize Campaign Rally

COLUMBIA - Students for Obama hosted its official kick-off event Monday afternoon to get students excited for the upcoming election. The event also focused on getting students to register to vote and featured guest speakers.

About 40 people attented and Mizzou College Democrats helped out. Volunteers walked around Tiger Plaza with clipboards with hopes to register as many students as possible.

"We are here because we want to get alot more people involved and we know the importance of this election," said Bo Mahr, MU College Democrats Treasurer. "And especially when it comes down to education. We got really involved as a campus with the more for less last semester and what alot of people don't realize is that this election is even more important than that when it comes to education."

Recent Lieutenant Governor candidate Judy Baker was a guest speaker. Missouri State Director, Brian Ponton, also appeared at the event to help students register.

MU College Republicans stood outside speaker circle last Friday to pass out fliers and get students involved the in their organization.

Students for Obama is supported by Organizing for America. For more information on Students for Obama check out its facebook page.