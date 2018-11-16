Students Help Decorate For Everyone Eats

COLUMBIA - Some Columbia elementary students, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts helped set the table before a longtime local Thanksgiving tradition Wednesday night.

The students and their families helped set up streamers, banners, and tablecloths in Stamper Commons on the Stephen's College campus to prepare for the Everyone Eats event.

Students from West Boulevard Elementary School even donated festive centerpieces -- apples dressed up as turkeys.

"These kids came in here today and they did this -- they had a little help -- but they did this, and that says a lot," Crayton says.

The Everybody Eats event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday. Crayton says anyone who needs a place to go for the holiday is welcome to attend.