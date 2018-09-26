Students help hundreds register to vote in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of students registered to vote on the University of Missouri campus Tuesday.

The Associated Students of the University of Missouri, or ASUM, set up the tents on MU's campus, with forms people could fill out to register.

MU Freshman Nash Walker is new to Missouri after moving here this fall from Minnesota. He registered to vote on Tuesday.

“Getting involved, signing up and kind of getting out there will help me be a little more interested,” Walker said.

Walker is going to be a first time voter. He just turned 18 this year.

Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks was at the event to encourage people to register to vote.

"It’s a chance for us to help students make that plunge and get registered to vote,” Burks said.

Burks added with all the transitions 18-year-olds go through, from graduating high school to starting college, they might forget to register to vote. He said the event was a good opportunity to remind them.

Burks said when it comes to voter registration, the earlier the better.

“Establishing voting habits early on kind of sets the tone for people’s life times," Burks said. "People who register to vote and engage in the process younger tend to be lifetime voters, we want to catch them early.”

Walker said he agrees.

"That knowledge is really beneficial to me and just if I understand what’s going on and how certain things affect me, that will help me in the future,” Walker said.