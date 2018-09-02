Students Hurt in Northeast Mo. School Bus Accident

EWING (AP) - More than two dozen students were injured when their school bus overturned along a rural road in northeast Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the bus rolled into a ditch along a two-lane road Tuesday afternoon near Ewing, which is about 125 miles northwest of St. Louis. No other vehicles were involved.

The Lewis County C-1 School District says 26 of the 30 students on the bus were injured.

Steve Felde, a spokesman at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., said Wednesday that all but six of the injured children were treated and released, as was the bus driver. Five of the students still in the hospital are listed in good condition. The sixth is being treated at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The students attend Highland Elementary and Highland High schools.