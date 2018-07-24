Students learn how to survive a fire

Wednesday, September 14 2016
By: Simone Terndrup, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA – Wednesday firefighters from Columbia Fire Department taught Mizzou students what to do in the event of a fire in their room.

As a part of ‘Safety Week’ at University of Missouri, students could learn Wednesday how to survive a fire. Columbia Fire Department simulated a room burn to demonstrate the speed and ferocity of fire. Many students who watched the controlled fire were surprised by the speed of the flames.

“I was a little surprised that it took some time for the fire to actually spread from the main area. But, when it spread from that area, it went really quickly,” senior student at University of Missouri Nick Koors said.

It took t three and a half minutes before the whole room was engulfed in flames and then firefighters quickly put out the fire. After the room burn, the fire crew explained to students what to do if you find yourself in a fire.

“Get out and make sure you go low and go under the smoke. Smoke inhalation is one of the more hazardous conditions that we have to worry about. Once you are out make sure you don’t get back in. That’s where the fire crew is going to make contact and get information from you if they need to go back in to find anybody else,” Columbia Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Joel Pauley said.

To prepare students on what to do if a fire breaks out and to learn more about the danger of fire students could practice their own firefighter skills on an obstacle course and also they could get fire extinguisher training and try to put out a real fire.

“I think it’s really important because a lot of students don’t realize how quickly fires actually spread. I never witnessed a fire in person and I don’t think a lot of people have so getting this experience is a great learning tool,” senior student at University of Missouri Nick Koors said.

Throughout the week, different safety events will be going on at University of Missouri in Columbia including self-defense classes and events where the police will educate students on alcohol laws, overdoses and responsible consumption.

