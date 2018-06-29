Students Making a Difference

Scrapping shingles and pulling out nails is hard work, even if you're getting paid. But for students like Ben Turley, who drove 14 hours to get here from Alabama, something else drives his work.

"It's just the calling and dedication that you have to have, is what it's all about, dedication and being willing to do what God wants you to do," explained Turley.

Turley and 289 other students from 11 states are on a mission trip in Moberly with the World Changers organization.

Howard Lewis' home has been in poor condition for three years. He tried to hire help, but could not afford to pay for repairs. Now, thanks to World Changers, he will soon have a new roof and safer house.

"It was leaking from time to time, and I would have it fixed but they wouldn't do it right," he said. "A lot of times we get in a hurry, but all we have to do is wait on the Lord, and he has blessed me."

This is the second year World Changers are working in Moberly and they're already planning to return next year. The organization has 25,000 students working on 100 projects throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.