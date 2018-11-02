Students move into new SEMO building

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Students are beginning to move into a new Southeast Missouri State University building that combines housing with rooms for fine arts programs.

The 90,000-square-foot building on the school's River Campus has living space for 180 students and a 120-seat dining area overlooking the Mississippi River. The first floor includes a directing/acting blackbox studio, a dance studio, a choral rehearsal room and practice rooms.

An art education classroom is located on the mezzanine, and part of the second floor houses acting and directing, music, art and dance faculty offices.