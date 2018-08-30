Students move Planned Parenthood discussion after concerns

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A group of Saint Louis University law school students moved a previously scheduled discussion about Planned Parenthood off school property Tuesday after feeling external pressure from the university.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the university's chapter of Law Students for Reproductive Justice had planned to host a discussion centered on the legal climate Planned Parenthood faces in Missouri. The change was arranged shortly after noon on Monday after university president Fred Pestello asked the student group for a meeting.

Vice President for Marketing and Communications Jeff Fowler says the meeting was about "concerns coming from several places."

President of the student group Keri Smith says ultimately the students chose to move their event.

Roughly 60 students protested the situation while marching from the law school to the event's new location at a nearby hotel.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Saint Louis University.]