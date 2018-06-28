Students of Destroyed Joplin Catholic School Return

JOPLIN (AP) - Like their counterparts in the public schools, students at one of Joplin's Catholic schools will return to class in a different building after their school was destroyed by the May 22 tornado.

St. Mary's Elementary School begins classes Tuesday in a warehouse converted into classrooms. It's next to McAuley Catholic High School in a building the school system already owned.

The Joplin Globe reports that the school has received more than $100,000 in donations since the tornado.

St. Mary's Principal Stephen Jones said 210 students attended the elementary school on May 20, just before the tornado. He said last week that enrollment for this year is up to 205 students.