Students Plant for a Brighter Future

5 years 6 months 1 week ago Friday, April 25 2014 Apr 25, 2014 Friday, April 25, 2014 10:19:00 AM CDT April 25, 2014 in News
By: Marcel Clarke, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA -  Lee Elementary School finds a way to give back to nature each year. Students and staff completed the 17th Annual Arbor Day at the school Friday to learn the importance of planting and nature safety. 

Columbia Parks and Recreation helped students learn about the different gear used to maintain garden plants. Students planted six container plants and staff planted ten ball and burlap trees. 

Students dug and distinguished the difference between healthy soil and rotated around informative stations in order to learn more about different plants. 

Fourth grader Devin Hall said this day activity brings her closer to nature.

"I like to go camping and play outdoors," said Hall. "This will be a good way to take care of nature."

Students utilized Arbor Day to be aware of ways to recycle at home and at school. 

