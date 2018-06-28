Students Protest Building Name

"Why are we memorializing someone like this? asked student Patrick Buckalew. "Why not memorialize someone who was fighting this at the time? Why not memorialize people who were standing up for equality and standing up for justice?"

Buckalew and other students for gay and lesbian equality want Chancellor Brady Deaton to rename Brady Commons. Expansion is underway, but MU Student Auxillary Services said it is not sure if the addition also would be named Brady.

"Now that we have a chance to rename these things, sell naming rights, why we would want to keep this name on it, of someone who was clearly pro-segregation and homophobic?" asked Buckalew.

However, the Chancellor's Office said Brady's accomplishments shouldn't be overlooked.

"He believed in following the law. So, the laws of the 1940s and 1950s were very different than they are today," explained Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Kathy Scroggs.

For now, the Chancellor's Office said the Brady Commons addition is just called the Student Center.