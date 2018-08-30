Students receive training on natural gas safety
COLUMBIA - Ridgeway Elementary School students got an up close look at the natural gas industry and learned how to recognize and respond to a natural gas leak.
Ameren Missouri provided presentations to more than 230 students Tuesday and Jan. 8 in an effort to educate them on natural gas awareness and safety.
Students were able to ask an Ameren representative their questions and inspect a gas pipeline that is used by Ameren. Dennis Bennett, Ameren's supervisor of damage prevention and public awareness for gas operations, made the presentations.
