Students Seek New Tailgating Location

COLUMBIA - MU football season is a month away and students are looking for a place to tailgate on campus.

The MU student tailgating site used to be Reactor Field, a gravel parking lot with about 800 spots. Last fall, the University shut down that site for student tailgating because of underage drinking and fighting. Since then, Missouri Student Association President Tim Noce has been working with students, MU police and MU officials to create a new spot for students to tailgate.

Noce said he thinks it will be a great controlled location for students to taiglate. Though it's smaller, the fact that cars would not be allowed in this lot would make more room for people. He also said the fact that people will be forced to bring only what they can carry will help keep drinking under control.

The MUPD says this is not a done deal. Noce says he is still working on figuring out logistics about the capacity of the area and potential overflow areas.