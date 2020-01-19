Students showcase creativity with Legos

ASHLAND- Dozens of children from across mid-Missouri came together to play and learn about a potential profession at the annual Block Kids Contest Saturday.

It was hosted by the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) and has been held for more than 20 years.

One of the organizers of the event and a NAWIC member, Connie Leipard, said the event goes far beyond just a Saturday activity to keep kids busy.

"They’re able to take what’s in their mind and build it with their hands, which is what construction’s all about," Leipard said. "It’s a great field to enter when you want to see what happens at your own hands.”

Contestants were given a limited amount of legos, a rock, aluminum foil and a string-- but no limit to what they could make using those items.

"It's amazing," Rosemary Frank, a parent of three contestants said. "I don’t know how many kids entered today, but there’s so many different designs and it's just so great to see so many kids coming up with their own ideas and going for it."

Frank said all three of her boys love playing with legos and this event was a way to foster creativity and think about building a future around the activities they enjoy most.

"At least one of my children I think he’s really got an eye for building with legos," Frank said. "I think he may have a future job maybe in engineering, so this was a chance for him to get kind of immersed in it a little bit."

Around 50 kids from kindergarten through sixth grade attended and were judged on their creations by industry professionals. One judge, Mike Weiberg, said creativity is the building block of the whole competition.

"We look for creativity, what the contestant is building, how are they building it and if they use all of the materials provided," Weiberg said. "The most creative thing we’ve seen today is a job site a child created. They built a bridge with a small piece of dynamite and the entire job site was run off of solar panels.”

Winners were awarded in each age division and every participant walked away with a free t-shirt, goody bag and bird house they built while awaiting the award ceremony.

The winner of the competition, third-grader Briley Bruns, will move on to compete at the regional level.