Students Showcase Projects on Show-Me TechKnowledge Day

JEFFERSON CITY - Seven Missouri school districts participated in the annual Show-Me TechKnowledge Day in State Capitol Wednesday.

Students from Dallas County R-1, Kansas City School District, New Franklin R-1, Northwest R-1, Ozark High School R-IV and Rockwood School District presented how they use technology to enhance their learning.

Student projects involved biology, robotics, digital commerce, flooding prevention and more. Students from Reeds Spring R-IV also showcased two new teaching kits called "Mobi" and "Clikers." They presented how these devices can improve classroom interaction between teachers and students and increase efficiency.

The Missouri Research and Education Network hosted the event.