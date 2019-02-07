Students Speak Out on the Role of Religion

1 decade 3 years 3 months ago Friday, October 21 2005 Oct 21, 2005 Friday, October 21, 2005 8:54:28 AM CDT October 21, 2005 in News

With national debates going on about whether public schools can discuss creationism along with evolution, and with widespread intolerance of different religions after the war in Iraq and riots like the one that happened in Toledo, it's not surprising some young people may find the topic of religion a difficult one to approach.  Kids from different religious backgrounds spoke out about how they feel about the role religion can play in their lives. 

Reciting prayers is only part of being religious for many young people including Jaye Wilcox.

"Well, Sunday is Sunday school, and Wednesday I go to Hebrew school," Wilcox says.

She and her friends feel comfortable discussing their beliefs at Sunday school, but as Pastor Wade Reck says, outside this context things can get tricky.

"In the culture we live in right now, there is a wall put up between the secular and the sacred, between the religious and the non-religious, and religious matters aren't talked about as much as inside the church, and the environment is such that it's not such a comfortable thing to do so," Reck says.

And the reason for that discomfort may come from hurtful things people can say, even when they have the best of intentions. One Sunday school student ran into this situation.

"Like one of my friends said, she was like, 'I'm so sorry you can't come to heaven because Jesus is the gate to heaven,' and I was like, 'oh, ok.' And I told my Hebrew tutor, and she just started cracking up because the same thing happened to her. She's like, 'don't worry about it; you're going to heaven," Meredith Ziegler says.

Despite the negatives, students say they want to discuss their religion with their peers.

"When you talk about it in the classroom other kids can learn from like what your religion is and they'd have a more open mind, and if you were just to save that for home life then kids would be- well, I wouldn't say narrow minded, but they would kinda not know what other people's religion is," Wilcox says.

"I would like to discuss it," Ziegler says.

"I'm completely comfortable with it; I'm not offended or anything," Leah Gold says.

Some students even said they'd like to show their friends what they do to practice their religion, like lighting candles on Friday night. Wilcox says she hopes inviting her friends to her Bat Mitzvah will show her friends what it's like being Jewish.

"I hope they will learn, like, what this whole process is and how hard it is to prepare, and I hope they'll learn more about me and my religious ways; that I really do care about me being Jewish," Wilcox says.

But however these Sunday school students share the richness of their experiences, Pastor Reck has a warning.

"Be faithful in your own convictions, just take great care not to express them in a way that makes another person feel disrespected," Reck says.

These young people say they find their religions fulfilling, but that doesn't mean that their religion is for everyone. Wilcox and her friends agreed it's important to raise your voices about what's important to you, but it's also important to listen, learn and respect.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton woman arrested for multiple felony charges
Fulton woman arrested for multiple felony charges
FULTON - Fulton police arrested a woman Thursday after finding methamphetamine in her vehicle. A phone tip led police... More >>
7 minutes ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 8:38:00 AM CST February 07, 2019 in News

Man in Hy-Vee bomb scare sentenced to prison
Man in Hy-Vee bomb scare sentenced to prison
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man will spend the next 17 years in prison after he was sentenced for a robbery... More >>
30 minutes ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 8:15:54 AM CST February 07, 2019 in News

Firefighters respond to possible electrical fire at Columbia school
Firefighters respond to possible electrical fire at Columbia school
COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to calls about a possible electrical fire at Derby Ridge Elementary School on Wednesday. All... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 2:51:00 AM CST February 07, 2019 in News

Car flips onto shoulder of I-70
Car flips onto shoulder of I-70
BOONE COUNTY - Traffic was limited to one lane along a portion of I-70 just outside of Columbia's city limits... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 2:15:00 AM CST February 07, 2019 in News

University of Missouri to increase costs at 3 campuses
University of Missouri to increase costs at 3 campuses
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The University of Missouri is planning to raise the cost of food and housing at three campuses... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 1:37:00 AM CST February 07, 2019 in News

MU campus, UM System offices closed Thursday
MU campus, UM System offices closed Thursday
COLUMBIA - The MU campus and UM System offices will be closed Thursday due to expected icy weather. The closure... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 9:57:00 PM CST February 06, 2019 in News

Textline to allow Missouri children to report abuse
Textline to allow Missouri children to report abuse
COLUMBIA - The non-profit ChildHelp National Child Abuse Hotline has come up with a text line for Missouri children to... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 7:31:00 PM CST February 06, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 7:13:00 PM CST February 06, 2019 in News

Missouri House advances bill to create prescription drug monitoring program
Missouri House advances bill to create prescription drug monitoring program
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a bill that would create a... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 6:35:00 PM CST February 06, 2019 in News

Two accused of drug possession in Moniteau County; arrested in corn field
Two accused of drug possession in Moniteau County; arrested in corn field
MONITEAU COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man and a woman accused of possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday,... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 5:46:00 PM CST February 06, 2019 in News

Interim city manager Glascock mulls seeking post permanently
Interim city manager Glascock mulls seeking post permanently
COLUMBIA - Interim Columbia city manager John Glascock told KOMU 8 News Wednesday night he plans to speak to the... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 4:46:00 PM CST February 06, 2019 in News

UM unveils design for new quarter-billion dollar medical complex
UM unveils design for new quarter-billion dollar medical complex
COLUMBIA – MU offered a first look at the design of a new, multi-million dollar precision medicine complex. The $220.8... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 4:01:00 PM CST February 06, 2019 in News

Missouri tries again to replace Benton statue with Truman
Missouri tries again to replace Benton statue with Truman
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are trying again to replace a statue at the U.S. Capitol with one of... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 3:46:50 PM CST February 06, 2019 in Continuous News

Rowden files formal Senate complaint against NCAA sanctions
Rowden files formal Senate complaint against NCAA sanctions
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, blasted recent NCAA sanctions against MU in a formal statement filed on... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 1:42:00 PM CST February 06, 2019 in News

Callaway County deputies arrest three meth suspects in 15 hours
Callaway County deputies arrest three meth suspects in 15 hours
CALLAWAY COUNTY - In a 15-hour period, Callaway County Sheriff deputies arrested three people on methamphetamine charges. Matthew G.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 1:38:00 PM CST February 06, 2019 in News

Threat of freezing rain complicates road treatment
Threat of freezing rain complicates road treatment
MEXICO - When winter weather hits, keeping roads safe can be challenging for small communities like Mexico. Add freezing... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 Tuesday, February 05, 2019 11:00:00 PM CST February 05, 2019 in News

Attorney in Russian Roulette St. Louis officer case wants a new judge
Attorney in Russian Roulette St. Louis officer case wants a new judge
ST. LOUIS - According to KSDK, the attorney representing the St. Louis Police officer charged with killing his friend and... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 Tuesday, February 05, 2019 7:52:00 PM CST February 05, 2019 in News

Columbia students could be taking city buses instead of school buses
Columbia students could be taking city buses instead of school buses
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools hopes to save money by putting students on city buses. "There is dwindling funding... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 Tuesday, February 05, 2019 7:26:00 PM CST February 05, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
9am 30°
10am 28°
11am 25°
12pm 22°