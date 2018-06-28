Students Take Field Trip to Cemetery

Two student groups toured the cemetery and met with veterans.

Teachers and students saw the field trip as an opportunity to learn valuable educational lessons.

The students met with veterans and learned the proper procedure of a military funeral, including how to fold a flag.This field trip has taken place for the last five years, and teachers say that each year students genuinely show interest in the veterans' lessons.

"It's really interesting to see how serious [the veterans] take it," said Beth Thompson, a Jefferson City High School student. "It is such an honor for them."

Veterans and the teachers agree that students need to learn about history, and early November is an appropriate time for a field trip to the National Cemetery.

"We're now talking about World War II, heading into the Korean War, but this time of year is the most appropriate time [for the trip] because we're going to be celebrating Veterans' Day soon," said social studies teacher Lonnie Schneider.