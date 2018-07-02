Students to Celebrate Arbor Day

COLUMBIA - Columbia will celebrate Arbor Day at Parkade Elementary School Thursday morning. The city is planning to set up a series of stations around the school to teach students how to properly identify, plant, and care for trees.

Columbia Parks and Recreation's forestry staff will plant about 17 trees around the school in celebration of the holiday. Students will get to help plant five container trees.

Columbia is one of 3,400 communities honored by the National Arbor Day Foundation as a "Tree City, USA." This means Columbia meets four standards of committing to forestry: having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry program, and an Arbor Day observance.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and will end around 11 a.m.