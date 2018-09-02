Students To Receive Presentation On Passenger Safety

Source: Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety will make a short presentation to kindergarten and first-grade students at St. Stanislaus Catholic School tomorrow, Sept. 18 at 8:30 a.m. The presentation will help to educate the students on the importance of buckling their seat belt and using booster seats. Students will receive a "superhero" t-shirt to remind them to boost and buckle. The event helps to highlight Missouri's Child Passenger Safety week Sept. 16-22.