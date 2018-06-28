Students Upset that University Stops Project

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Some Missouri State University students who worked for more than a year on a solar project are disappointed that school officials have stalled the project.

The students spent 18 months devising a way to put solar panels on top of Meyer Library on the Springfield campus. It was approved by student groups and was to be paid for with funds from a $2 per semester student sustainability fee.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the school's Planning, Design and Construction Department stopped the project by making changes that greatly increased the cost. The main disagreement was over how to install the panels to the library's roof.

One of the students, Shane Franklin, plans to meet with the university's architect in February to see if the project can revived.