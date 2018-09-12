Students Wait For Border Showdown Tickets

COLUMBIA- Students braved the cold Friday morning to pick up their KU basketball tickets for the legendary Border Showdown game on Feb. 4.

Lines began forming outside Mizzou Arena around 2:30 a.m. Most students lined up early in the hopes of getting one of the 4,000 tickets that became available at 7 a.m.

Almost nine hours later students were still streaming in to get their hands on a ticket.

"It's the last one in the Big 12 and it's going to be bigger this year than it has ever been," said Christine Flores, a senior on the MU women's basketball team.

The rivalry between the two schools dates back to 1891, and now that MU is heading to the SEC this likely will be the last time the Tigers play the Jayhawks in Columbia.