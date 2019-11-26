Students walk away with minor injuries after school bus crash

ELDON - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed an Eldon school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon on East 4th Street.

Cpl. Scott White said the bus came to a complete stop to let the students off the bus, and a pick-up truck rear-ended the back of the bus.

Four students were hurt in the crash, but MSHP described their injuries as minor.

White said Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach treated the students.

MSHP said both the truck driver and the school bus driver were OK.

The crash caused extensive damage to the truck, which had to be towed. The bus only had minor damage and was able to drive away afterward.