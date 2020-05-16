Students weigh in on online commencement celebrations

COLUMBIA - Graduations all across mid-Missouri have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19, so graduation festivities are moving online.

The University of Missouri will hold an online commencement celebration starting Friday, May 15, at 2 p.m.

Hannah Shay and Angela Montano are two graduating seniors at the University of Missouri who say they are finding the positives during this difficult time.

"I mean, I think it's kind of nice because we don't really know it any other way," Shay said. "For us, it is what is it and you have to take it as it comes."

"I think it's really great the University is at least doing something for us," Montano said. "I'll probably tune in for a minute today to see what it is like."

Shay and Montano say they are still doing the traditional graduation festivities. Montano said she will run though the Mizzou columns by herself to simulate a senior send-off. And today, they broke social distancing guidelines and took graduation pictures with their entire friend group.

So far, MU has not rescheduled the 2020 commencement.

Nina Theroff is a graduating senior from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo. Theroff said she has been waiting a long time for this moment.

"It's very disappointing that I don't get that moment," Theroff said. "I am very grateful because it's all about the actual degree, but I'm sad I don't get to celebrate it like I would have."

Lincoln University has postponed their 2020 commencement to Aug. 1.

Despite the disappointment, everyone can understand it's something that had to be done.