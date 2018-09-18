Students with disabilities showcase talents at Jellybean Festival in Mexico

MEXICO — Middle and high school students had the opportunity to sing, dance, act, perform speeches and read poetry Saturday during the 2017 Jellybean Festival.

The event was a part of the Jellybean Conspiracy, a non-profit that sponsors theater shows showcasing the talents of students with and without disabilities.

"The purpose of these shows is to give all participating children opportunities to act, dance and sing, and at the same time, to encourage them to be considerate and kind to one another," said a statement from the non-profit.

Saturday's event included students from Mexico high and middle schools, Ruskin High School in Kansas City, Windsor High School in Imperial, Monett High School in Monett and Platte County High School in Platte City.

Some students sang and dance to popular songs like Frozen's "Let It Go," while others acted out skits from movies like "The Wizard of Oz." In between the acts, there were scheduled dance breaks and fun activities, such as a blindfolded costume game and hula hoop challenge.

Take a listen as Abby, Sophie and Emily from @WindsorHighOwls sing and dance to Let It Go as part of #jellybeanfest2017. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dCcZqlNU3v — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) April 8, 2017

The Jellybean Conspiracy offers three programs: "The Jellybean Conspiracy Show" for high school students, "No Such Thing As Normal" for elementary and middle school students and the Jellybean Festival.

According to the non-profit, since 2013 about 500 students from 13 schools have been a part of Jellybean festivals. Mexico and Ste. Genevieve are currently the only two Missouri cities with Jellybean events.