Study Abroad Fair

Columbia - From freshman to seniors, MU students flooded the Annual Study Abroad Fair on Wednesday. Last year, more than 1200 students visited the fair Directors hope that it's the beginning step for students to learn new information on the opportunities offered with studying abroad. However, studying abroad can weigh heavily on pockets, and more and more students are taking a step outside the box to raise money for their Study Abroad ventures. Rachel Moore, a MU International Business major, studied abroad in Italy this past summer. She didn't just want to go. Her major requires all students to spend time abroad. Moore sent out letters to family and friends asking them for donations and said, "the donations really helped a lot. I really got a lot of support from that, and in the mean time I worked, so I was able to save money as well." MU student Dan Schlessman says his biggest problem was the flight ticket to Ghana. "For people going to Spain and Africa last year they were about $1200, but this summer about $2000 Luckily my dad had frequent flyer miles, so I didn't have to pay for airfare." The Director of Study Abroad programs, Barbara Lindeman, says their office has financial advisors to ensure students are able to take advantage of the programs. Yet, the first step for them starts at the fair.