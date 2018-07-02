Study: Airports Contribute $11B to Mo. Economy

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A recent Missouri Department of Transportation study estimates that the annual economic output of the state's airport system is $11.1 billion.

The study examined the nine commercial and 99 public-use airports that the agency supports. Combined, the airports contribute more than 100,000 jobs with a payroll of $3.1 billion.

Using Federal Aviation Administration guidelines, the study examined direct and indirect impacts. It found that the economic contribution of Missouri airports grew 17.1 percent in the past decade despite the economic recession. The growth was fueled largely by an increase in business activity.

In 2012, an estimated 6.2 million travelers arrived in Missouri via commercial airports and more than 260,000 arrived on general aviation aircraft.