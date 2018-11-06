Study: Ethanol Creates Jobs and Boosts Economy

Missouri already has three plants, with a fourth scheduled to open this fall. The four are expected to produce 156 million gallons of ethanol annually. The study estimated the plants will employ more than 2,700 workers and generate another $41 million for farmers. The Missouri Corn Growers Association paid for the study by several agriculture professors. Missouri ethanol production could reach 350 million gallons by 2008, creating $726 million in economic activity.