Study Finds Health Disparities in St. Louis Region

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new report suggests that a St. Louis area cancer victim's chances of recovery are too often predicted by where the person lives.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports on findings from the St. Louis Regional Health Commission that cite cancer mortality disparities in St. Louis city and county.

Overall, the report looks at 14 health measures at ZIP code level from 2000 to 2010.

Cancer rates are declining in the region, both for cases diagnosed and deaths. But health experts say they are concerned by stark racial differences such as black men dying of prostate cancer at more than twice the rate of white men, and shorter life spans for breast cancer victims in lower income ZIP codes.